Teen pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder of 83-year-old Pickering woman outside home

WARNING: Details of this story may be disturbing to some readers

A teenager charged with fatally stabbing a beloved 83-year-old woman outside of her Pickering home in 2025 has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in court.

During a hearing in Oshawa on Thursday, an Ontario court was presented with an agreed statement of facts as part of a guilty plea. The document, which contains details agreed to by the Crown and the defence, outlined the death of Eleanor Doney and the circumstances surrounding it.

According to the statement, the teen — who was 14 years old at the time of the incident and cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was seen on surveillance video walking on Lynn Heights Drive on May 29 as Doney was raking leaves in front of her home.

The statement describes that the teen, dressed in a black jacket, black face mask, and black gloves, could be seen setting down a briefcase just west of Doney’s home before he spoke with her for around two minutes just before 3 p.m. The statement said he went to the briefcase, pulled out a knife, went up to Doney and stabbed her on the left side of her neck.

As Doney staggered backward, the statement said she tried to go toward her house before the teen caught up with her and stabbed her two more times. It noted Doney could be heard crying out on the video as she fell to the sidewalk before she was stabbed repeatedly in the face by the teen.

The teen, according to the statement, went back to the briefcase and ran east down the street as Doney remained on the sidewalk twitching. A few minutes later, someone passing by saw Doney and called Durham Regional Police. Nine minutes after police received that call, an officer arrived and tried to perform CPR after she stopped breathing. She was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at around 4 p.m.

The statement said officers canvassed the neighbourhood, and eventually the teen was identified by educators, who also shared that the student was put on suspension the day before after bringing a knife to school.

During the search for the teen, Durham Regional Police officers issued an emergency alert to warn the public.

Throughout the canvass, officers gathered home surveillance videos with time stamps that tracked the teen’s movements after Doney’s death. Just before 3:50 p.m., the statement said the teen was seen on video briefly visiting a wooded area. The statement said that a knife connected to the murder was found in the same spot. Officers attended the teen’s home and he was arrested “without incident” at 8:22 p.m.

After executing a search warrant at the teen’s home, officers said they found clothes believed to have been worn at the time of the incident. It was also determined that a knife was missing from a set of knives found in the home. The statement said the set of knives had the teen’s fingerprints.

Officers also seized computers and cellphones from the teen’s bedroom. According to the statement, a review of searches on electronic devices showed a “new and increasingly intense interest in sociopathy and psychopathy, serial killers, stabbing, stalking, and avoiding detection.” Those searches also showed interests in video games, TV shows, comics, memes and anime.

Throughout May, the statement said investigators spoke with another young person who spoke with the teen on Discord. Officers said they were given copies of chats by the young person and that the messages “revealed … an interest in psychopathy, killing and serial killers” as well as an obsession with an anime character described as a “businessman who is secretly a serial killer.” The teen, according to the statement, used similar language as the character.

Two phones were also seized. One had video of an intersection taken on May 16 around 200 metres away from where the murder happened. Another video had a knife similar to one believed to have been used during Doney’s death. A second phone found in the teen’s bedroom yielded YouTube and website data related to the anime character and serial killers. It was determined that the phone was used up until just after 7 p.m. to access various TV show and movie clips on YouTube.

Other searches found on the devices from April and May included a video about using a “reverse grip” for stabbing, 15 videos on “how to tell if you are a psychopath or sociopath,” several videos on serial killers with repeated queries on Ted Bundy and stalking. An AI version of the anime character plus GO Transit schedules were also searched.

The statement also referenced surveillance videos from May 25 gathered by police. It said the teen was spotted in a Pickering neighbourhood at around 3 a.m. approaching two homes and pulling out a knife before leaving the area. The clothing and satchel “appear(ed) to be the same as seen in the CCTV footage of the murder of Ms. Doney.”

On the day the teen was suspended from school, the statement said he posted in a group chat he would be away for an extended period of time and that “during this time he might kill something.” It also said he wrote about attempting to go to Toronto by train to avoid being arrested. The statement also said that a message also contained a statement threatening to kill someone, who officers believed referenced a complainant in an incident that led to the teen being suspended.

Meanwhile, reports by experts — including one by a defence-retained psychologist — in advance of the guilty plea contained disclosures by the teen. The statement said he reported experiencing “fluctuations in violent ideation, which he described as the ‘urge to kill’ in the weeks preceding the murder.”

“When he saw Ms. Doney in front of her home on May 29, 2025, he knew he had a knife in his briefcase and carried out his plan to kill someone by engaging her in conversation and stabbing her to death,” the statement noted.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on July 14. A hearing on sentencing still needs to occur.

Family, friends remember Pickering resident Eleanor Doney and outline impact of her death

As part of Thursday’s hearing in Oshawa, the court received 17 victim impact statements from family and friends that talked about how Doney — a former Kindergarten teacher — was cherished and how her death has impacted them.

Eleanor was a caregiver for her husband of more than six decades, Bruce Doney. He described in writing, through the assistance of his daughter due to vision loss and other health issues, how he’s had to move into a long-term care home.

“It has been unspeakable how I miss my wife, Ellie, and look forward to seeing her in heaven, which will not be a long wait I believe,” Bruce said in his statement.

“I used to enjoy working in the garden with my wife with the flowers stretched over a couple of ponds and the songs of birds which returned to the birdhouse. Now it’s like a little bird has flown into a closed window and was killed. I can only put it now in a place where it rests, is buried and marked. I’ll never forget that little bird that I spent 63 years with.”

He recalled how Eleanor would read to him, bring coffee and talk about what they would do in the day as well as “the dreams [they] had, concerns [they] had.”

Bruce said their home was sold and from a financial perspective, he “miss(ed) discussing things with Ellie about how [they] would give to people in need.”

When asked by the court about potential security fears, he said he worried about the teen.

“Fears that he would be released because of his own disability would injure someone else. Although I have forgiven him, I wish the best for him, but that he would receive the proper treatment he needs, and prevented from committing such crimes in the future,” Bruce said.

He finished his submission with a letter.

“When daily life with a blast of heat caused confusion, anger or other troubles, she was like a cool breeze that would bring hope and love from her Saviour, Jesus. When raising children, sometimes she needed to exercise an extra puff of breeze to help them and she’d draw on her heavenly source,” Bruce said.

Other submissions from family members reflected on Eleanor’s caring nature and devotion to Christianity while describing severe and ongoing pain and grieving as a result of her death.

“This is the first time in my life, and in my family’s life, that we have ever had to deal with violent crime. The shock of it has had a significant impact on all of us,” Jeff Doney, the couple’s son, wrote in a submission.

“Her absence has left a void that cannot be filled. She was part of my daily life in ways I didn’t fully appreciate until she was gone. She would often send me messages first thing in the morning — sometimes a few words of encouragement, sometimes a Bible verse, sometimes simply a reminder that she loved me. Those small moments of connection meant a great deal and losing them has been deeply felt.”

Karen Thompson said she was a friend of Eleanor’s for about 30 years and that their relationship was built through Bible studies, a book club, sharing meals and walks by the lake.

“I was numbed by her death for weeks into months. Even now, the images of the torture she must have endured swarm around in my head when I think of her; they continue to haunt me and make me [nauseous],” she wrote.

“I wanted to be angry at the perpetrator, but placing this deep level of anger on a 14-year-old teen seemed misplaced and too big a responsibility for a person so young to carry, thus I found processing the murder confusing.”