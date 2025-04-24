A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship over several years.

Masoud Abdulla, now 36, was arrested and charged by Halton Regional Police on Dec. 16, 2024, for allegedly sexually assaulting a different female youth. In that case, police said the man used social media to connect with the female victim and then drove to Halton Region to pick her up on the evening of the assault.

He was charged with sexual assault, luring by telecommunications, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, police arrested Masoud Abdulla of Etobicoke. Photo: HRPS.

In an update from investigators, authorities in Halton Region said Abdulla was arrested in Oakville on Tuesday following new allegations of a sexual assault and a relationship involving a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Abdulla used social media to initially connect with the female youth and cultivated a relationship that lasted multiple years.

“Abdulla communicated with the victim through Facebook, Snapchat and text messages,” police said through a news release. “The accused picked the victim up away from her home, so her guardians were unaware of the relationship. The offences took place throughout Halton, Niagara, and Toronto.”

The 36-year-old man used the handles “Anwar Nyce” and “tsmith9423” on social media. He’s now facing new charges, including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring and making child pornography.

His photo has been released, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.