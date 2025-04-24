Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Masoud Abdulla, 36, is facing new charges, including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring and making child pornography. Photo: HRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2025 12:48 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 12:56 pm.

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship over several years.

Masoud Abdulla, now 36, was arrested and charged by Halton Regional Police on Dec. 16, 2024, for allegedly sexually assaulting a different female youth. In that case, police said the man used social media to connect with the female victim and then drove to Halton Region to pick her up on the evening of the assault.

He was charged with sexual assault, luring by telecommunications, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Masoud Abdulla, Etobicoke
On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, police arrested Masoud Abdulla of Etobicoke. Photo: HRPS.

In an update from investigators, authorities in Halton Region said Abdulla was arrested in Oakville on Tuesday following new allegations of a sexual assault and a relationship involving a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Abdulla used social media to initially connect with the female youth and cultivated a relationship that lasted multiple years.

“Abdulla communicated with the victim through Facebook, Snapchat and text messages,” police said through a news release. “The accused picked the victim up away from her home, so her guardians were unaware of the relationship. The offences took place throughout Halton, Niagara, and Toronto.”

The 36-year-old man used the handles “Anwar Nyce” and “tsmith9423” on social media. He’s now facing new charges, including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring and making child pornography.

His photo has been released, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

1h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

1h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

2h ago

Man facing multiple charges in Oshawa human trafficking investigation

An Oshawa man is facing several charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the area. Durham police were first informed about a female allegedly being trafficked in Oshawa in January...

42m ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

1h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

1h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

2h ago

Man facing multiple charges in Oshawa human trafficking investigation

An Oshawa man is facing several charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the area. Durham police were first informed about a female allegedly being trafficked in Oshawa in January...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

1h ago

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

20h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

16h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

5h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

5h ago

More Videos