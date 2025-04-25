2 sent to hospital in 3-vehicle crash in Distillery District

A Toronto Paramedic Ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 25, 2025 11:43 pm.

A three-vehicle crash in the Distillery District has sent two people to hospital.

Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash just before 10:30 p.m. in the Cherry Street and Mill Street area. One of the vehicles struck a pole.

One male driver was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A second male driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB proposes closing pools, cutting music instructors to eliminate projected $70M deficit

The Toronto District School Board is considering cutting music instructors, closing swimming pools and shuttering outdoor education centres in a bid to eliminate a projected $70 million deficit for the...

2h ago

Woman who accused Britain's Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal has died

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis helpline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online...

1h ago

'More people are open to culling': Rally held to demand action against coyotes in downtown Toronto

Note: This article contains a photo of a wounded dog that may be disturbing to some readers. A group of residents from the Liberty Village and Fort York areas of downtown Toronto participated in a rally...

4h ago

RCMP arrests Ontario man allegedly trying to leave Canada to join terror group

RCMP officers have arrested a 32-year-old Ontario man who was allegedly trying to leave the country to join a terrorist group. The suspect made his first court appearance in Brampton on April 20, 2025...

7h ago

Top Stories

TDSB proposes closing pools, cutting music instructors to eliminate projected $70M deficit

The Toronto District School Board is considering cutting music instructors, closing swimming pools and shuttering outdoor education centres in a bid to eliminate a projected $70 million deficit for the...

2h ago

Woman who accused Britain's Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal has died

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis helpline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online...

1h ago

'More people are open to culling': Rally held to demand action against coyotes in downtown Toronto

Note: This article contains a photo of a wounded dog that may be disturbing to some readers. A group of residents from the Liberty Village and Fort York areas of downtown Toronto participated in a rally...

4h ago

RCMP arrests Ontario man allegedly trying to leave Canada to join terror group

RCMP officers have arrested a 32-year-old Ontario man who was allegedly trying to leave the country to join a terrorist group. The suspect made his first court appearance in Brampton on April 20, 2025...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Judge declares mistrial in world junior hockey players' sexual assault trial

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault trial of 5 ex-Canadian world junior hockey players. As Michelle Mackey reports, a new jury has been selected.

5h ago

0:50
Canada world junior hockey sex assault case declared mistrial

An Ontario judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players .

11h ago

2:40
Toronto woman fights $789 Uber charge for a trip she did not take

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she was charged nearly $800 for a super short Uber trip. A trip she did not order in a town she has never been to. She's now battling with Uber to sort it all out.

13h ago

1:50
At least 12 dead in Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

At least 12 people are dead and 90 injured following a barrage of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Erica Natividad with how the attack has drawn a rare criticism of Moscow's leader by U.S. President Donald Trump.

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.
More Videos