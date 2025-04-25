2 sent to hospital in 3-vehicle crash in Distillery District
Posted April 25, 2025 11:43 pm.
A three-vehicle crash in the Distillery District has sent two people to hospital.
Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash just before 10:30 p.m. in the Cherry Street and Mill Street area. One of the vehicles struck a pole.
One male driver was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
A second male driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.