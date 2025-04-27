Police search for driver who fled scene of multi-vehicle crash in south Etobicoke

One of two cars involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on April 27, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted April 27, 2025 10:15 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2025 10:28 pm.

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Investigators say at least two vehicles were involved in a collision just before 9 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard area.

One of the vehicles struck a building while another hit a pole.

Police say one of the vehicles was stolen and that the driver of that vehicle fled the scene on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

One of two vehicles involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on April 27, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam
