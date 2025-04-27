Police search for driver who fled scene of multi-vehicle crash in south Etobicoke

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Investigators say at least two vehicles were involved in a collision just before 9 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard area.

One of the vehicles struck a building while another hit a pole.

Police say one of the vehicles was stolen and that the driver of that vehicle fled the scene on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.