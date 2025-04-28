All eyes on Singh’s Burnaby riding for election day

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh exiting a campaign bus on April 22, 2025. (OMNI News image)

By Charles Brockman

Posted April 28, 2025 12:06 pm.

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

Aggregate polls show that Singh could be at risk of losing his seat to Liberal candidate Wade Chang and falling behind Conservative candidate James Yan.

The new riding came into effect for the 2025 election, replacing the former electoral district of Burnaby South. Burnaby South was itself a redistribution of two ridings — all formerly considered to be NDP strongholds dating back 25 years.

The latest poll published by Research Co. on the day before the election shows support for the party down to 7 per cent nationally.

“The NDP is only holding on to 39 per cent of its voters from the 2021 election, with 37 per cent saying they intend to vote for the Liberals this time. The retention rate is superior for the Conservatives (89 per cent) and the Liberals (79 per cent),” said Research Co.

In recent weeks, the party moved away from suggesting it has any chance of success in the upcoming federal election and began focusing on a ‘strategic voting’ message.

In an interview with OMNI News last week, Singh said polls showing waning support for his party and a difficult race in his own riding aren’t reliable.

For example, polling for NDP support in Ontario, Singh said, wasn’t an accurate estimate of the province’s last election results.

“We were said to lose all support, and the leader was going to lose their seat, but the party was able to win Official Opposition status in Ontario just a couple months ago,” said Singh, referring to Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles’ achievement in February after polls showed her party far behind the Ontario Liberals.

During the final days of the federal campaign, Singh urged voters to support his party and avoid what he’s suggesting could be a Liberal “super-majority” in Parliament.

Monday, April 28, is election day in Canada. Voting is open until 7 p.m. in B.C.

CityNews and 1130 NewsRadio are live this election day across Canada, including coverage from inside NDP headquarters in Burnaby Central. You can tune into the TV stream here and the radio stream here.

