Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Canada’s election today, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Trump’s tariffs and repeated threats of annexation have become a central issue ahead of Monday’s vote.

The president posted on social media that Canada could become a 51st state without “an artificially drawn line from many years ago.”

Trump says Canadians should “elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World.”

“Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America,” Trump’s post read.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that the U.S. administration will work with the new leadership of Canada. He said there are areas for cooperation, but that Trump is not happy with trade.

Last week, Trump reinserted himself into Canada’s election during a signing ceremony inside the Oval Office, saying Canada “would cease to exist as a country” if the U.S. stopped buying its goods.

“I have to be honest, as a state, it works great,” said Trump, who previously threatened to make the country the 51st state through economic coercion.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).

Trump reiterated his claim that the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada, including autos and oil.

“We don’t really want Canada to make cars for us, to put it bluntly. We want to make our own cars,” Trump said.

In recent weeks, Trump has dialled back his talk of Canada becoming the 51st state. He stopped saying it after a call with Prime Minister Mark Carney last month.

Trump has a 25 per cent tariff on autos, although there are some exemptions related to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, and automakers are seeking other policy changes to minimize the tariff burden. Trump has separate 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods — ostensibly to address drug smuggling into the U.S.