Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2025 9:31 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 9:57 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Canada’s election today, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Trump’s tariffs and repeated threats of annexation have become a central issue ahead of Monday’s vote.

The president posted on social media that Canada could become a 51st state without “an artificially drawn line from many years ago.”

Trump says Canadians should “elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World.”

“Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America,” Trump’s post read.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that the U.S. administration will work with the new leadership of Canada. He said there are areas for cooperation, but that Trump is not happy with trade.

Last week, Trump reinserted himself into Canada’s election during a signing ceremony inside the Oval Office, saying Canada “would cease to exist as a country” if the U.S. stopped buying its goods.

“I have to be honest, as a state, it works great,” said Trump, who previously threatened to make the country the 51st state through economic coercion.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).

Trump reiterated his claim that the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada, including autos and oil.

“We don’t really want Canada to make cars for us, to put it bluntly. We want to make our own cars,” Trump said.

In recent weeks, Trump has dialled back his talk of Canada becoming the 51st state. He stopped saying it after a call with Prime Minister Mark Carney last month.

Trump has a 25 per cent tariff on autos, although there are some exemptions related to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, and automakers are seeking other policy changes to minimize the tariff burden. Trump has separate 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods — ostensibly to address drug smuggling into the U.S.

Top Stories

Voters go to the polls today after a 35-day election campaign packed with promises

After a short, intense and heated election campaign of just 35 days, Canadians go to the polls today to elect a new federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre...

10m ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

The Big Story

1h ago

Girl Guides of Canada leader, 64, charged in historical sexual assault case

An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998. York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025 following...

4m ago

'Running late for work': Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly going 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

A 25-year-old driver from Toronto has been charged after allegedly going 200 km/h on Highway 407 with an alcohol level more than triple the legal limit. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver...

26m ago

