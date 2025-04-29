Male youth seriously injured in Weston shooting, arrest made

Toronto police tape is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 29, 2025 6:28 am.

A male youth is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood, police said.

Authorities were called to the Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road area at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting inside an apartment building.

Police said a 17-year-old male was located with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect is in custody, police noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

