Arrest made in 2023 murder of Vaughan mortgage broker

The deceased was identified as Rakesh “Rick” Joshi, 50, of Vaughan.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 29, 2025 11:44 am.

York Regional Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after a Vaughan mortgage broker was found dead in his home in 2023.

Police were called to the victim’s home on Laskin Drive near Major MacKenzie Drive West and Bathurst Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Officers found a man inside the home with a serious head wound. He was declared dead at the scene and later identified as Rakesh “Rick” Joshi, 50, of Vaughan.

Joshi’s death was ruled a homicide, and investigators later identified a black Porsche 911 Turbo as a vehicle of interest in the case. Police also shared images of a suspect believed to be connected to the murder.

On Monday, authorities arrested 51-year-old Alexander Cherniak of Vaughan and charged him with first-degree murder. The black Porsche was also recovered, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

58m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

58m ago

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

6h ago

'It means everything': Thieves steal heart chain containing ashes of deceased son, couple says

Earlier this month, Alfredo DeSanto was on his daily walk in his Maple, Ont., neighbourhood when an Acura SUV with tinted windows stopped along the street. “They pulled over and were asking for directions...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

58m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

58m ago

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

6h ago

'It means everything': Thieves steal heart chain containing ashes of deceased son, couple says

Earlier this month, Alfredo DeSanto was on his daily walk in his Maple, Ont., neighbourhood when an Acura SUV with tinted windows stopped along the street. “They pulled over and were asking for directions...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.

10h ago

11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.

11h ago

11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.

11h ago

3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.

13h ago

More Videos