York Regional Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after a Vaughan mortgage broker was found dead in his home in 2023.

Police were called to the victim’s home on Laskin Drive near Major MacKenzie Drive West and Bathurst Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Officers found a man inside the home with a serious head wound. He was declared dead at the scene and later identified as Rakesh “Rick” Joshi, 50, of Vaughan.

Joshi’s death was ruled a homicide, and investigators later identified a black Porsche 911 Turbo as a vehicle of interest in the case. Police also shared images of a suspect believed to be connected to the murder.

On Monday, authorities arrested 51-year-old Alexander Cherniak of Vaughan and charged him with first-degree murder. The black Porsche was also recovered, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.