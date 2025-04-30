More than 100 media outlets have received $22.2M in Google payments: journalism group

Google has sent the $100 million it agreed to pay Canadian news outlets in exchange for an exemption from the Online News Act to a journalism organization designed to disperse the funds.The Google News homepage is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2025 4:30 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 5:26 pm.

Almost $22.2 million in Google payments have made their way to 108 Canadian news outlets, says the organization distributing money the tech giant agreed to give media businesses in exchange for an exemption from the Online News Act.

The Canadian Journalism Collective announced Wednesday that the top recipients, who received more than $1 million each, include Postmedia, the Globe and Mail, Metroland Media Group, La Presse, Coopérative nationale de l’information indépendante, Black Press Group and The Canadian Press.

About 100 other organizations received smaller amounts, many of which reached six figures.

The payments were issued by April 23 and make up sixty per cent of the totals organizations will each receive, with two more tranches expected to flow by the end of the year.

The money is part of the $100 million in payments Google will make annually in order to secure a five-year exemption to the Online News Act, which is meant to help journalism recoup losses incurred in part by tech platforms.

Sarah Spring, executive director of the collective, touted the payments as a way of ensuring “Big Tech compensates news media for their journalism equitably and fairly across Canada’s news ecosystem.”

“It’s a historic investment that is empowering a broad range of voices and setting new democratic precedents in media funding and transparency,” she said in a press release.

About $98 million of the cash Google is handing over this year will make its way to journalism organizations with $2 million being held back for administrative fees, said Spring.

CBC will get seven per cent of the total, equating to roughly $6.8 million.

Broadcasters will split a pool of $29.4 million, or about 30 per cent of the fund, Spring said.

Publishers will split the remainder of around $61.7 million.

Their totals will likely rise beyond current estimates when the collective works out whether any applicant outlets are ineligible, allowing previously earmarked money to flow to the media businesses that meet requirements.

The collective says it will continue to publish the names of recipients of the money and how much they were given every two weeks.

Eligible publishers were previously told by the collective that they will likely receive about $13,798 per full-time equivalent journalist employed based on a 2,000-hour year. Broadcasters were estimated to receive about $6,806 per eligible worker. That equates to $6.90 per claimed hour for publishers and $3.40 per hour for broadcasters.

Industry group News Media Canada pegged the amount even higher, with publishers getting between $18,000 and $20,000 per journalist. It said its estimates were bigger because it factored in ineligible organizations.

Qualifying organizations had to meet several criteria: they must operate in Canada, have two or more journalists in the country and be a member of a recognized journalistic association or follow a code of ethics ensuring fairness, independence and rigour are applied to reporting.

The Online News Act, which helped determine the criteria, is meant to extract compensation from search engine and social media companies with a total annual global revenue of $1 billion or more and 20 million or more Canadian average monthly unique visitors or average monthly active users.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is also subject to the law, but decided to block access to Canadian news on its platforms to avoid having to make payments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

4h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

1h ago

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win — a come-from-behind victory that was driven in large part by many Canadians' anger over Trump's tariffs and his taunts about making...

57m ago

US, Ukraine sign economic deal after Trump presses Kyiv to pay back US for help in repelling Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Ukraine announced on Wednesday an economic deal after a weekslong press by President Donald Trump calling on Ukraine to compensate Washington for billions in military...

7m ago

Top Stories

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

4h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

1h ago

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win — a come-from-behind victory that was driven in large part by many Canadians' anger over Trump's tariffs and his taunts about making...

57m ago

US, Ukraine sign economic deal after Trump presses Kyiv to pay back US for help in repelling Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Ukraine announced on Wednesday an economic deal after a weekslong press by President Donald Trump calling on Ukraine to compensate Washington for billions in military...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.
17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.
11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.
11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.
3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.
More Videos