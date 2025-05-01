NHL player to continue testimony at former world junior teammates’ sex assault trial

Crown Meaghan Cunningham, right, and Taylor Raddysh, depicted in video conference, are seen in a courtroom sketch in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Raddysh, who currently plays in the National Hockey League, was a member of the 2018 Canadian national junior hockey team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2025 4:01 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 5:00 am.

LONDON — The sex assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to hear more testimony today from Taylor Raddysh, an NHL player who was also on the 2018 world junior team.

Raddysh, who plays for the Washington Capitals, took the stand remotely from Arlington, Va., on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter in a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Raddysh told the court he remembers very little about the night of the alleged incident, when many of the team’s members were in town for a gala celebrating the team’s championship victory.

He said he remembers seeing McLeod and another teammate, Boris Katchouk, in McLeod’s hotel room with a woman but can’t recall how the woman was positioned or if she was wearing clothes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

6h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

6h ago

Planned festival security meeting in Toronto shifts focus amid Vancouver attack

City officials, police and Toronto festival organizers will be meeting to talk about security issues, a planned meeting ahead of festival season, but the agenda has changed in light of the Vancouver attack...

8h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

11h ago

