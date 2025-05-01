Police identify 2 of 3 suspects wanted in Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Police have identified two of three women wanted in connection to a distraction theft and sexual assault investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 1, 2025 4:59 pm.

Toronto police say they’ve identified two of three women who allegedly sexually assaulted store owners and employees as a means of distraction so their accomplices could steal cash.

Between June 2024 and April 2025, police say there were five incidents involving the trio.

They would enter a commercial store and one of the suspects would approach the owner/employee and allegedly sexually assault them while a second suspect would allegedly steal a quantity of cash.

The incidents happened in the Mountjoy and Lamb Avenues area, the St. Clair Avenue and Kingston Road area, the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area, the Midwest Road and Midland Avenue area and the Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue area.

The suspects were seen travelling in either a dark coloured Audi sedan or SUV.

On Thursday, police said they’ve been able to identify two of the three.

Scumpia Ciurara, 30, and Portocala Stanescu, 21, both of Toronto, are wanted on three counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft under, and theft over.

Stanescu is also facing three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Scumpia Ciurara, 30, of Toronto. Toronto Police.
Portocala Stanescu, 21, of Toronto. Toronto Police.

Investigators are still trying to identify the third suspect.

With files from Meredith Bond

Top Stories

Ontario man arrested in Dominican Republic still stuck after charges dropped: family

The wife of a Canadian man who was arrested in the Dominican Republic after he was accused of smuggling drugs says all charges against him have been dropped, but he remains stuck there indefinitely. Jane...

5h ago

Canadian auto parts makers spared 25 per cent U.S. tariffs that were set to take effect May 3

Canadian auto parts makers appear to have been spared additional U.S. tariffs, which were set to take effect this weekend. On March 26, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto...

35m ago

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

4h ago

4 men arrested, 1 female at large, after robbery attempt at Oshawa cellphone store

Police in Durham Region have arrested four men and are seeking a female suspect after a robbery attempt at an Oshawa cellphone store on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called at around 12:30 p.m....

1h ago

