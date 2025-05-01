Police identify 2 of 3 suspects wanted in Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Toronto police say they’ve identified two of three women who allegedly sexually assaulted store owners and employees as a means of distraction so their accomplices could steal cash.

Between June 2024 and April 2025, police say there were five incidents involving the trio.

They would enter a commercial store and one of the suspects would approach the owner/employee and allegedly sexually assault them while a second suspect would allegedly steal a quantity of cash.

The incidents happened in the Mountjoy and Lamb Avenues area, the St. Clair Avenue and Kingston Road area, the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area, the Midwest Road and Midland Avenue area and the Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue area.

The suspects were seen travelling in either a dark coloured Audi sedan or SUV.

On Thursday, police said they’ve been able to identify two of the three.

Scumpia Ciurara, 30, and Portocala Stanescu, 21, both of Toronto, are wanted on three counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft under, and theft over.

Stanescu is also facing three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Scumpia Ciurara, 30, of Toronto. Toronto Police.

Portocala Stanescu, 21, of Toronto. Toronto Police.

Investigators are still trying to identify the third suspect.

With files from Meredith Bond