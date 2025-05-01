Vancouver teen who lost parents, sister in Lapu Lapu Day attack speaks

Richard Le (47), Linh Hoang (30), and Katie Le (5) were killed during the Lapu Lapu Day attack in Vancouver. They leave behind their son and brother, Andy Le. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

By Charlie Carey

Posted May 1, 2025 10:07 am.

A teenager whose five-year-old sister, step-mother, and father were killed in the Lapu Lapu Day festival car-ramming attack in Vancouver is speaking out.

Andy Le took to social media to thank everyone for donating to his GoFundMe fundraiser.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated to my GoFundMe campaign, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much. I truly appreciate each and every one of you,” he said.

Le’s family is three of the 11 people killed during the horrific tragedy on Saturday night.

“I know that many other families are hurting too, which is why I’d like to donate $266,000 to the other victims from my GoFundMe campaign,” he explained.

As of Thursday morning, Le’s fundraiser totals $542,646.

“Thank you all so much,” he explained.

Le’s uncle, Toan Le, told 1130 NewsRadio earlier this week that his brother Richard Le, his sister-in-law Linh Hoang, and his five-year-old niece Katie Le were killed while enjoying the event and getting together with their neighbourhood community.

“They live only a couple blocks away from the festival,” he explained. “They went there just to be part of the community, and tragedy just strikes.”

Toan Le described his brother as a very dedicated badminton and tennis coach, and a real estate professional. “He spent most of his time either training and teaching his students and mentoring them, or he’s with his family and helping his clients.”

Linh was a loving wife, and her and Richard’s relationship was “one of those … which you kind of admire,” Le said.

Katie was “just a bundle of joy. She just finished preschool and was in kindergarten and getting ready for her future. She’s just one of those individuals that brings joy to the entire family,” he added.

Andy Le ended Wednesday’s message by saying that he wants to continue to live with his grandparents, “who have helped raise me, and truly love me.”

“Thank you all so much for your support,” he said.

