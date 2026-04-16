CBSA detector dog finds 5 kgs of undeclared meats and butter in luggage from Germany

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detector dog intercepted more than five kilograms of undeclared meat and butter before it entered the country at Pearson International Airport on Thursday.

Canine sleuth Jerry found the salami, sausage and butter in a traveller’s luggage arriving from Germany.

The CBSA says the traveller was fined $650 and the food items were seized.

The agency has a “be aware and declare” policy and encourages people to familiarize themselves with what can and cannot be brought into Canada before they travel.

The Government of Canada warns that cooked and uncooked meats and other animal products can introduce diseases or pests into Canada that can cause irreparable harm to Canadian crops, livestock and the environment.

This is the third time in recent weeks that a detector dog has sniffed out a sizeable haul of undeclared food products at Pearson.

On March 27, detector dog Moby intercepted 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken coming in from Nigeria.

#DetectorDog Moby intercepted over 40 kg of undeclared beef and chicken in the #GTA, found in a traveller's luggage arriving from Nigeria. The food products were seized and the traveller was fined. Be aware and declare: https://t.co/lA5RHWJEFu pic.twitter.com/JuHk1MgkqQ — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) April 9, 2026

Approximately 10 days earlier, Dharla found a mixed medley of raw meats, including duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit, that arrived at Pearson. That haul weighed 22 kilograms and came in with a traveller from Egypt.