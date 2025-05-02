Boyfriend of mom charged in her baby’s death in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have charged a man after the death of a four-month-old baby who was in his care at the time.

Police say the man was the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, and was watching the child on November 5, 2023 when the baby, Annaleigh Storey, went into medical distress.

Police and emergency crews responded to a 911 call from an apartment on Champlain Street and arrived to find the infant unresponsive.

She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy “raised the possibility the death may be suspicious,” police said, but no charges were laid at the time.

The investigation, however, remained open.

“Since Annaleigh’s death, detectives have conducted numerous interviews with family members and executed several search warrants,” police said in a release.

“Hamilton Police recently received the full autopsy report, which provided further details and confirmed Annaleigh did not die from natural causes. With this new information, investigators determined criminal charges would be laid.”

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, police charged 23-year-old Damion Warren-Baker with manslaughter.