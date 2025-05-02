Day of mourning in B.C. as Vancouver festival attack suspect to face court

It’s a day of remembrance and mourning in British Columbia today for victims of the deadly attack at a Filipino festival, as the suspect in the killings faces court.

A community spokesman says the official day of mourning for the 11 people who died after an SUV sped through a crowded street will be part of the healing process but “certainly not the end of it.”

RJ Aquino with Filipino BC, the group that organized the Lapu Lapu Day event last Saturday, says the government’s designation of the day of mourning shows the significance of the tragedy in the history of the province and the city.

One of the events to mark the occasion will be a 5:10 p.m. mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver.

That’s about three hours after the suspect in the case, 30-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, is due to face provincial court to make an application.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service says Lo’s lawyer requested the appearance be moved ahead from the previously scheduled date of May 26.

Lo faces eight charges of second-degree murder and police have said more charges are expected.

Aquino says the community is receiving support from around the world, while memorials to those killed and the dozens hurt grow.

He says more needs to be done to cushion the impact of the attack with additional support from the City of Vancouver, and the provincial and federal governments.

Premier David Eby, who is expected to attend the mass, says the day of mourning gives B.C. residents time to reflect on those who died or were injured as they show solidarity with the Filipino community.

Schools and other public offices will remain open, but Eby says he expects employers to be understanding if people wish to attend events or mark the day in their own way.