Portugal announces the expulsion of 18,000 foreigners ahead of a national election

Incumbent Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party Luis Montenegro, waits for the start of an election TV debate with opposition leader Pedro Nuno Santos, Socialist Party secretary general, in Carcavelos, outside Lisbon, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, ahead of the May 18 general election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2025 2:25 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2025 3:46 pm.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s caretaker government plans to expel some 18,000 foreigners living in the country without authorization, a minister said Saturday in the buildup to a national election.

Minister of the Presidency António Leitão Amaro said the center-right government will issue approximately 18,000 notifications to people in the country illegally to leave. The minister said officials will begin next week by asking some 4,500 foreigners to leave voluntarily within 20 days.

Portugal will hold an early general election on May 18. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro called the snap ballot in March after his minority government led by his conservative Social Democratic Party lost a confidence vote in Parliament and stood down.

Portugal has been caught up in the rising European tide of populism, with its far-right Chega party surging into third place in last year’s election.

