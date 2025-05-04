Vehicle crashes into entrance at Manila airport, killing 2 people including a young girl

First responders work the scene after a vehicle drove into a departures entrance at Manila's International Airport terminal 1, in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2025 1:26 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2025 8:58 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A vehicle crashed into an entrance at Manila’s airport on Sunday morning, leaving two people dead including a young girl, officials said.

The Philippine Red Cross said the girl was 4 years old, but Secretary of Transportation Vivencio Hizon said she was 5 years old.

The other victim was an adult male, the humanitarian group said in a statement.

Three other people were injured in the incident and were being treated in a hospital, Hizon said.

The driver of the vehicle was in police custody, according to the airport’s operator, New NAIA Infra Co.

Dozens of emergency personnel could be seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport surrounding a black SUV that had rammed into a wall by an entrance. The vehicle was later removed from the site.

The airport operator said it is coordinating with the authorities to investigate the incident.

The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city. Thousands of runners...
Putin says he hopes there will be no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had not arisen and that he hopes it will not. In a preview of an upcoming interview with Russian...

39m ago

Experts see hopeful signs as Mark Carney prepares to talk trade with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be watched closely by Canadians infuriated by Donald Trump — and by an anxious business community looking for tariff relief — when he meets with the U.S. president Tuesday...

1h ago

The headwinds and potential ahead for Carney's economic ambitions

Canada now knows who will lead the country as it confronts this nation-defining economic moment, but uncertainty is still the word of the year. “We are going to build baby, build,” said Prime Minister...

1h ago

Top Stories

Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city. Thousands of runners...
Putin says he hopes there will be no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had not arisen and that he hopes it will not. In a preview of an upcoming interview with Russian...

39m ago

Experts see hopeful signs as Mark Carney prepares to talk trade with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be watched closely by Canadians infuriated by Donald Trump — and by an anxious business community looking for tariff relief — when he meets with the U.S. president Tuesday...

1h ago

The headwinds and potential ahead for Carney's economic ambitions

Canada now knows who will lead the country as it confronts this nation-defining economic moment, but uncertainty is still the word of the year. “We are going to build baby, build,” said Prime Minister...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.
2:15
Toronto Marathon takes over city streets with rolling road closures

Marking its 48th year, the Toronto Marathon returns to the city, bringing with it rolling road closures. Jazan Grewal is speaking with some participants ahead of the big day on Sunday.

2:35
6-year-old boy dies after fall from high-rise balcony

A North York community is in mourning tonight, still coming to grips with the death of a 6 year old boy who fell from a high-rise balcony. Shauna Hunt with a tragedy that has hit too close to home for many residents.
1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.
More Videos