Vehicle crashes into entrance at Manila airport, killing 2 people including a young girl

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A vehicle crashed into an entrance at Manila’s airport on Sunday morning, leaving two people dead including a young girl, officials said.

The Philippine Red Cross said the girl was 4 years old, but Secretary of Transportation Vivencio Hizon said she was 5 years old.

The other victim was an adult male, the humanitarian group said in a statement.

Three other people were injured in the incident and were being treated in a hospital, Hizon said.

The driver of the vehicle was in police custody, according to the airport’s operator, New NAIA Infra Co.

Dozens of emergency personnel could be seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport surrounding a black SUV that had rammed into a wall by an entrance. The vehicle was later removed from the site.

The airport operator said it is coordinating with the authorities to investigate the incident.

The Associated Press















