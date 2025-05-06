Male suspect sought in alleged sexual assault at Richmond Hill pool

Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 6, 2025 10:39 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 10:41 am.

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault at an indoor pool at a community centre in Richmond Hill.

Police said the victim was swimming at Bayview Hill Community Centre and Pool, located in the Spadina Road and Weldrick Road East area, on April 5 when they were inappropriately touched by a man who swam by.

Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims and have released photos of the male suspect.

He was seen in the pool between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 5. He’s described as between 20 and 30 years old, approximately five-foot-eight with an athletic build and brown, brush-cut hair.

He has various tattoos, including a cross with wings on his chest and a bird wing on the right side of his neck. Tattoos are also on the left side of his neck, both hands and forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

