Things to know about the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2025 12:10 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 6:29 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the biggest music moguls and cultural figures of the past four decades, began Monday in New York with jury selection. Twelve jurors, along with six alternates, will be chosen, with opening statements expected to begin May 12. The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. Here’s a look at some of the details.

The charges against Diddy

Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged offenses span from about 2004 until about 2024. Two of the counts were added a month before trial.

The indictment against him says he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Prosecutors allege he used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “freak offs.”

Prosecutors revealed shortly before trial that Combs rejected a plea agreement that might have meant a lighter sentence than a conviction could. They did not disclose the terms of the proposed deal.

The witnesses and the evidence against Diddy

Without identifying them publicly, prosecutors have said four of Combs’ accusers will testify at the trial.

The prosecution will be allowed to show the jury security video of Combs beating and kicking one of his accusers, the R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

Diddy’s attorneys are expected to argue at trial that the government is demonizing and distorting the sexual activity of consenting adults. They have also argued that two of Combs’ longtime girlfriends willingly brought a male sex worker into their relationship.

Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, was Combs’ on-again-off-again romantic partner for more than a decade. Her 2023 lawsuit against Combs alleging years of abuse, including rape, began the scrutiny that eventually led to his prosecution.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Ventura did.

The trial’s main players

The trial is in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. He’s a Columbia Law School graduate and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who was appointed a federal judge by President Joe Biden in 2022.

The prosecution team consists of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women. They include Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. She was among the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Combs’ team of seven defense attorneys is led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo, is also defending Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Also on the defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that went on for nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

Diddy’s court appearance

Combs, 55, has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his September arrest. His formerly jet black hair is now almost completely gray because dye isn’t allowed at detention center.

Combs, who had his own fashion line, has worn yellow jail uniforms in pretrial hearings.

But for the trial, the judge said he can have up to five button-down shirts, five pairs of pants, five sweaters, five pairs of socks and two pairs of shoes without laces.

Under federal court rules, no photos or video of the trial will be allowed. Courtroom sketches are permitted.

What we won’t hear at the trial

Since 2023, dozens of woman and men have been filing lawsuits against Combs claiming that he sexually or physically abused them. Many of those people said they were slipped drugs at events hosted by Combs and were abused while they were incapacitated.

Combs has denied all of the allegations through his lawyers.

Some of those lawsuits have claimed that other celebrities were either present for or participated in the abuse.

The great majority of those allegations, however, aren’t part of the criminal case. Prosecutors have chosen to focus on a relatively small number of accusers and allegations where there is physical evidence or corroboration by witnesses.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

31m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

30m ago

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

31m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

15h ago

1:14
Family of man killed in prison calls out government inaction on reform

The family of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who was killed in an Ontario prison, is calling out the provincial government over the lack of correctional reform

17h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

18h ago

More Videos