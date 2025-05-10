5 of Queen Elizabeth’s royal vehicles are on display in Toronto

Five royal vehicles that belonged to the personal and state fleet of Queen Elizabeth II are on display in Toronto for one weekend only.

The fleet toured the United States in 2024 and will make a single Canadian stop in Toronto’s Distillery District on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Each model in the exhibit has been carefully restored and is a tribute to [her majesty], as well as to Jaguar Land Rover, which proudly displays the royal warrant as an official supplier of vehicles to the Royal Family dating back to 1948 when King George VI chose an original model Land Rover for state and personal use,” organizers of the tour said in a press release.

In April 2024, King Charles III granted Jaguar Land Rover a royal warrant which extended the relationship between the automaker and the current monarchy. Last week, Queen Camilla also granted a royal warrant to the company, making it one of the few corporations to hold warrants from both the King and Queen.

A royal warrant is a prestigious mark of recognition given to people or companies who have consistently supplied goods or services to the royal household.

Below are some photos of the vehicles that are touring Toronto.

1954 Land Rover Series I State Review vehicle

The very first State Review Land Rover vehicle featured a custom-designed rear platform and accompanied Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, on a six-month tour of the Commonwealth.

This vehicle was sent to Australia for that leg of the tour and is now under the care of a private collector in the United States.

1954 Land Rover Series I (NXN 1)

Originally ordered by King George VI, it was used by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the Royal Family at Balmoral.

Land Rover apprentices restored it in 2010, and it now resides in the Land Rover Classic collection.

1983 Defender 110 V8

A personal vehicle commissioned and used by Queen Elizabeth II, it was used on Crown estates Sandringham and Balmoral and was ideal for rural transport and Royal pursuits.

The car is fitted with special equipment, leather seats, and a special radio system and is finished in dark green paint to Queen Elizabeth II’s choice. With grab handles and footsteps, it is suitable for shooting and fishing trips.

This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

1990 Range Rover State Review vehicle

The second State Review Range Rover ever created; this is featured in the image chosen by Queen Elizabeth II for her 1994 Christmas card. In it, she and Prince Philip, are pictured attending the 50th Anniversary of D-Day Landings in Arromanches, France.

This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

2005 Range Rover L322 State Review

This is the fifth State I Royal Review vehicle provided by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. Like all State vehicles, this one is painted in the royal color claret and boasts hand-painted crests on the doors and tailgate.

The specially adapted rear platform from which the royal party can look out has the same black leather upholstery as inside the driver’s cabin. The tailgate folds down to reveal a set of stairs so the royal party can easily access the platform.

This vehicle was famously used to transport the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II’s ninetieth birthday parade in 2016.

This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection