Pumpkin seeds recalled in Ontario for possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling pumpkin seeds in Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination.

The federal inspection body says the affected products are organic European raw pumpkin seeds from Austria sold in bulk at the Stone Store at 14 Commercial St. in Guelph and the Hope Eco-Farm Store brand organic pumpkin seeds sold in Aylmer.

The agency says the possibly contaminated products were sold between March 30 to May 7, and March 21 to May 9, respectively.

People are advised not to consume, serve, use or distribute the recalled products.

The agency warns that food infected with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious and even deadly infections if exposed to salmonella, the agency says.