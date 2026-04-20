A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests a growing number of Conservative voters want to replace Pierre Poilievre as the party’s leader.

The poll surveyed 1,640 Canadians, including 590 who voted Conservative in last year’s election and asked people if they believe Poilievre should lead the Tories into the next election.

Almost 60 per cent Tory voters polled said he should stay on as leader, while 30 per cent said they think he should be replaced.

The share of Conservative voters who want Poilievre to quit has almost doubled since last August, when he was running in a byelection to earn a seat in the House of Commons after losing his old seat in April’s election.

Four MPs who were elected as Conservatives have defected and joined the Liberal benches over the past six months, giving Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government.

The poll can’t be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.