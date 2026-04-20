All elevators at TTC subway stations out of service

The TTC says elevators at all subway stations have been placed out of service on Monday.

The agency says the Passenger Assistance Intercom in subway stations is not working and the move is a safety precaution.

There is no timeline available for when the elevators will come back online, with the TTC posting on X that they will be down “until this issue is resolved.”

Approximately 67 of the TTC’s 70 subway stations currently have elevator access to train platforms.