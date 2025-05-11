Man wanted in connection with a trio of east-end knifepoint robberies

Surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with three east-end knife-point robberies on May 8, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 11, 2025 8:44 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with three separate east-end robbery investigations.

Investigators say all three incidents occurred within a three-hour span on May 8 between 7:22 a.m. and 10:44 a.m. in the Chapman Avenue and Dawes Road area.

In each incident, a man approached the victims who were walking in the area, pulled out a knife and demanded cash from them before fleeing the area on foot.

Police say none of the victims suffered any physical injuries.

The man is described as in his early 20s, six feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black/brown hoodie with the hood up and a black ski mask, carrying a black backpack.

