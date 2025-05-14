2 injured in Oshawa shooting, male in custody

A male suspect has been taken into custody after two males were injured in a shooting in Oshawa Wednesday evening.

Durham police were called to John and Simcoe streets for reports of a shooting.

One of the males was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second male arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries are also considered non-life-threatening.

No further details of the suspect have been released, but police say there is no threat to public safety.