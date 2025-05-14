2 teens charged in Scarborough camera store robbery, 1 suspect at large

Two 15-year-old boys are in custody facing charges after police allege they robbed a Scarborough camera store, then crashed a stolen getaway vehicle.

Officers were called to the store in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Investigators say three masked suspects drove up to the store in a stolen vehicle. Two of them got out of the car and entered the business armed with hammers.

Once inside, police allege they demanded an employee open the safe and smashed display cases, stealing a quantity of cameras.

The trio then fled in the stolen vehicle.

Officers responding to the robbery call spotted the vehicle in the Progress Avenue and William Kitchen Road area, arresting two suspects after a short foot pursuit.

The third suspect managed to get away in the stolen vehicle which was recovered abandoned a short time later.

Police say they recovered two hammers and stolen cameras from inside the vehicle.

Two 15-year-old boys who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act face charges of robbery with offensive weapons, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over.

No description is available for the third outstanding suspect.