2 teens charged in Scarborough camera store robbery, 1 suspect at large

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 14, 2025 3:29 pm.

Two 15-year-old boys are in custody facing charges after police allege they robbed a Scarborough camera store, then crashed a stolen getaway vehicle.

Officers were called to the store in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Investigators say three masked suspects drove up to the store in a stolen vehicle. Two of them got out of the car and entered the business armed with hammers.

Once inside, police allege they demanded an employee open the safe and smashed display cases, stealing a quantity of cameras.

The trio then fled in the stolen vehicle.

Officers responding to the robbery call spotted the vehicle in the Progress Avenue and William Kitchen Road area, arresting two suspects after a short foot pursuit.

The third suspect managed to get away in the stolen vehicle which was recovered abandoned a short time later.

Police say they recovered two hammers and stolen cameras from inside the vehicle.

Two 15-year-old boys who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act face charges of robbery with offensive weapons, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over.

No description is available for the third outstanding suspect.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in shooting at Mississauga parking lot

A man in his 40s has died following a shooting at a parking lot in an industrial area of Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry...

33m ago

TTC board votes in favour of changing Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

The TTC board voted unanimously in favour of changing the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station" at its meeting on Wednesday. Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy will now work with Toronto Metropolitan...

0m ago

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

35m ago

Newmarket dog owner sentenced after attack on 9-year-old girl

A Newmarket man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2023 in which a 9-year-old girl was severely injured by his three dogs. York Regional Police said in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man dies in shooting at Mississauga parking lot

A man in his 40s has died following a shooting at a parking lot in an industrial area of Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry...

33m ago

TTC board votes in favour of changing Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

The TTC board voted unanimously in favour of changing the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station" at its meeting on Wednesday. Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy will now work with Toronto Metropolitan...

0m ago

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

35m ago

Newmarket dog owner sentenced after attack on 9-year-old girl

A Newmarket man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2023 in which a 9-year-old girl was severely injured by his three dogs. York Regional Police said in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:56
Warm weather to fuel thunderstorm risk by the end of the week

The warm temperatures could lead to thunderstorms later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:41
Tariff uncertainty postpones $15-billion Honda EV project in Ontario

The Japanese automaker warned Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs will worsen its earnings.

21h ago

0:46
Ford announces permanent gas tax cut and a toll free portion of HWY 407

Ontario's premier Doug Ford made a couple announcements in Pickering which has grabbed the attention of drivers across Ontario.
2:11
Mark Carney and his new cabinet arrive at Rideau Hall to long applause and cheers

The Prime Minister has given his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players into new positions.
More Videos