27-year-old man considered ‘vulnerable’ missing from Brampton

Police are looking for 27-year-old Jorden from Brampton, who went missing on May 13, 2025. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 14, 2025 12:45 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 1:01 pm.

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man from Brampton who is considered “vulnerable.”

Police describe him as a South Asian male named Jorden with a medium complexion. He is six feet one inches tall with a thin build and short black hair. Photos of the man have been released.

Jorden went missing on May 13, 2025. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

He was last seen on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. in the Peter Robertson Boulevard and Hickory Bush Avenue of Brampton. he was wearing a dark hoodie, green jeans and grey Yeezy shoes at the time.

Police say he indicated that he wanted to go to Ottawa and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police, 21 Division.

