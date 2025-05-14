Newfoundland construction worker Jacob Lewis wins $1-million ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ prize

Jacob Lewis, an offshore oil and gas construction worker from Butlerville, NL, is the $1-million winner of this season’s “Canada’s Got Talent.”

He captivated both the judges and the audience with his rendition of “The Best” by Tina Turner during the two-hour finale on Citytv Tuesday.

A press release says Lewis had long dreamed of becoming a full-time singer but put his ambitions on pause five years ago when his twin boys were born prematurely with complications.

Judge Shania Twain supported Lewis after hearing his audition during which he sang Bon Jovi’s “Bed of Roses.”

Lewis bested seven other Canadian finalists, including Markham, Ont., comedian Sai Kit Lo and Toronto dance act Funkyverse.

He’s the second “Canada’s Got Talent” winner to claim a $1-million prize, which Rogers bills as the biggest cash award in Canadian television.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press