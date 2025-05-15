U.S. academics warn Drake suit could have ‘dangerous’ ripple effects on rap music

Rapper Drake watches second half NBA basketball action between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 2:23 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 2:41 pm.

TORONTO — Four U.S. academics say a “dangerous” precedent could be set for rap music if Drake wins his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

New documents filed in a New York court ask the presiding judge to dismiss the “God’s Plan” rapper’s case against his own label over their role in Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us.”

The submission was made on Wednesday by a group of criminology and law professors who have published studies on rap history and how the music is used in court cases.

The academics say diss tracks are “hyperbolic forms of creative expression,” and that taking them literally could encourage further racial prejudice in the legal system.

At issue are the lyrics of Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” in particular a line in which Drake says he’s falsely branded as a pedophile.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Drake’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group of academics does not directly reference Lamar’s use of “certified pedophiles” in their court documents, but they warn that if Drake succeeds in his suit, it could threaten U.S. free speech protections.

Their filing states that the documents were prepared independently of either party. They say Universal’s counsel indicated it would not oppose the motion, while Drake’s legal team did not respond.

“A thorough understanding of (rap lyrics) is necessary not only to assess the defamation claim at issue in this case but to prevent the harms that arise when courts treat rap lyrics as confessions or factual representations,” the academics wrote.

Drake’s original lawsuit alleges that Universal’s actions in publishing and promoting “Not Like Us,” a song that it says also calls for “violent retribution” against Drake. It cites incidents at his Toronto home, including intruders shooting a security guard and two attempted break-ins.

He also alleges the song damaged his reputation and his brand’s value before his contract renegotiation with the company this year.

It further alleges UMG — the parent record label for Drake and Lamar — chose profits over the safety of its artists. Lamar is not named in the suit.

Universal Music Group is one of the largest labels in the world, with many smaller labels under its umbrella. Drake is signed to its Republic Records division, while Lamar is part of Interscope Records.

— with files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto man pleads guilty in largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history

A 36-year-old Toronto man has pleaded guilty to charges in what the RCMP are calling the largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history. RCMP officials say between September 2019 and December 2022,...

56m ago

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

1h ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

1h ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

