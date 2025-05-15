Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer.

As of right now, the weather for the Victoria Day weekend is a mixed bag of some sun and rain with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to low-20s. Click here for the extended forecast.

The arrival of Victoria Day also means the start of fireworks season. Scroll below for details.

Just in time for the long weekend, the City of Toronto’s more than 140 splash and spray pads will open for the season on Saturday. Click here for a list of other city-run activities taking place.

While some malls in Toronto will be open on Monday, banks and government offices will be closed, along with all Toronto Public Library branches. There will be no mail delivery on Monday.

Below is a list of what is open and closed on Monday.

Fireworks

Canada’s Wonderland will host a fireworks display on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The City of Toronto will put on a fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 10 p.m. Fireworks on Victoria Day and Canada Day are allowed until 11 p.m. without a permit for residents on their own private property.

If you are planning to venture outside of the GTA, fireworks over Niagara Falls begin on Friday and take place every night at 10 p.m. until Oct. 14.

Transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

The UP Express will operate on its weekend/holiday schedule. Click here for details.

Grocery and alcohol

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday. Select Beer Store locations will remain open.

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but some select locations will be open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Rabba Fine Foods stores will be open.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Shopping malls

Open

CF Markville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets – open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Attractions