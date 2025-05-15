Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What’s open and closed, where to watch fireworks

By News Staff

Posted May 15, 2025 6:08 am.

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer.

As of right now, the weather for the Victoria Day weekend is a mixed bag of some sun and rain with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to low-20s. Click here for the extended forecast.

The arrival of Victoria Day also means the start of fireworks season. Scroll below for details.

Just in time for the long weekend, the City of Toronto’s more than 140 splash and spray pads will open for the season on Saturday. Click here for a list of other city-run activities taking place.

While some malls in Toronto will be open on Monday, banks and government offices will be closed, along with all Toronto Public Library branches. There will be no mail delivery on Monday.

Below is a list of what is open and closed on Monday.

Fireworks

Canada’s Wonderland will host a fireworks display on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The City of Toronto will put on a fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 10 p.m. Fireworks on Victoria Day and Canada Day are allowed until 11 p.m. without a permit for residents on their own private property.

If you are planning to venture outside of the GTA, fireworks over Niagara Falls begin on Friday and take place every night at 10 p.m. until Oct. 14.

Transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

The UP Express will operate on its weekend/holiday schedule. Click here for details.

Grocery and alcohol

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday. Select Beer Store locations will remain open.

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but some select locations will be open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Rabba Fine Foods stores will be open.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Shopping malls

Open

  • CF Markville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Square One – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets – open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed

  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Attractions

  • Aga Khan Museum – open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Allan Gardens Conservatory – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario – open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Casa Loma – open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • City of Toronto-run golf courses, book your tee time here
  • CN Tower – open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m
  • Hockey Hall of Fame – open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre – open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium – open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum – open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Island Ferry will operate on its regular schedule
Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

1h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

8h ago

