ICC prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation

FILE - Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

By Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2025 10:20 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 11:41 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has stepped down temporarily pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the court announced Friday.

Karim Khan has categorically denied accusations that he tried for more than a year to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and groped her against her will.

The ICC’s announcement was welcomed by women’s rights groups, who had called for Khan to step down after the allegations emerged last year.

“In any other professional setting, someone facing such serious allegations would have been expected to step down months ago,” said Eimear Shine, a spokesperson for The Hague-based Women’s Initiatives for Gender Justice.

An investigation by The Associated Press last year found that two court employees, in whom the alleged victim confided, reported the alleged misconduct in May 2024 to the court’s independent watchdog. That was a few weeks before Khan sought arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders on war crimes charges.

The watchdog said it interviewed the woman and ended its inquiry after five days when she opted against filing a formal complaint. Khan himself wasn’t questioned at the time.

While the watchdog could not determine wrongdoing, it nonetheless urged Khan in a memo to minimize contact with the woman to protect the rights of all involved and safeguard the court’s integrity.

The ICC statement on Friday said Khan “communicated his decision to take leave until the end” of an external investigation being carried by the Office of Internal Oversight Services, the U.N. internal watchdog.

The court’s deputy prosecutors will be in charge of managing the prosecutor’s office while Khan is on leave, the statement said.

The work of the court will continue, according to Danya Chaikel, the ICC representative from the International Federation for Human Rights. “The cases and investigations have been carried out by professionals,” she told the AP.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration filed sanctions against Khan in February in relation to his Israel warrants. The sanctions are hampering work on a broad array of investigations at the court.

Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hockey players' sex assault trial to continue with judge alone after jury dismissed

The sexual assault case of five hockey players faced another major upheaval Friday, abruptly converting from a jury to a judge alone in order to avoid a mistrial that would have rebooted the proceedings...

5m ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

1h ago

Community RV teaches youth entrepreneurship in Glenfield-Jane Heights

In the northwest neighbourhood of Glenfield-Jane Heights, a new community mobile unit is getting youth off the streets and into entrepreneurship classes. In 2024, there was a 21 per cent increase in...

56m ago

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

15h ago

Top Stories

Hockey players' sex assault trial to continue with judge alone after jury dismissed

The sexual assault case of five hockey players faced another major upheaval Friday, abruptly converting from a jury to a judge alone in order to avoid a mistrial that would have rebooted the proceedings...

5m ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

1h ago

Community RV teaches youth entrepreneurship in Glenfield-Jane Heights

In the northwest neighbourhood of Glenfield-Jane Heights, a new community mobile unit is getting youth off the streets and into entrepreneurship classes. In 2024, there was a 21 per cent increase in...

56m ago

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

17h ago

2:17
Ontario expands number of Toronto bike lanes to be removed

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

17h ago

3:06
Ontario budget 2025: Spending increases to offset U.S. tariffs

This year's budget, titled 'A Plan to Protect Ontario,' sees billions in funds and tax credits to help businesses impacted by tariffs but an projected deficit of $14.6 billion this year. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

17h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
More Videos