Digging into flight safety after serious concerns are raised about Newark Airport

It’s been a rough few weeks at the airport in New Jersey after two radar and radio outages — but there’s a lot more to the story.

The acting administrator with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says travel into Newark is safe.

But it’s not the only issue with air travel in the U.S. this year, which might have some travelers concerned ahead of the summer travel season.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to George Ferguson, senior aerospace, defense and airline analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, about what’s been happening, how it gets fixed and who is to blame.