OMNI TV opens applications for 2025 multilingual journalism scholarship

OMNI Television has opened applications for its 2025 scholarship program, continuing its annual initiative to encourage and support aspiring journalists interested in ethnic and third-language storytelling.

The program is open to post-secondary students across Canada pursuing journalism-related studies, with a passion for serving diverse communities through multilingual reporting.

“At OMNI, we know how critical ethnic and third-language media is when it comes to engaging Canada’s multicultural communities with the latest news and information,” said Jake Dheer, senior manager at OMNI Television. “We believe the OMNI scholarship program will inspire more diverse young talent to pursue this important genre of news.”

This year, ten scholarships will be awarded, each valued at $2,000. Eligible applicants must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are planning to start or continue full-time studies in a journalism-related bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, graduate certificate or diploma program.

Recipients will be selected by OMNI TV’s regional Advisory Councils. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

OMNI TV delivers Canada’s only national newscasts in six languages and produces local current affairs programs that reflect the country’s cultural diversity.

The scholarship program reflects OMNI TV’s ongoing commitment to fostering a more inclusive media landscape by investing in the next generation of multilingual journalists.

Cris, a former OMNI TV scholarship recipient based in Ontario, said the award’s impact extended well beyond financial support.

“Not only will it take a lot of your stress off your plate financially — but it’s really nice to feel that kind of respect as a minority,” she said.

More information, including the online application, is available at omnitv.ca/scholarships. Applicants can also apply directly through the English or French portals.