Drake shares petition calling for Tory Lanez’ release from prison: ‘Come home soon’

TORONTO — Drake has shared a petition calling for Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to be pardoned, following reports that Lanez was recently stabbed in prison.

On Friday, Drake shared an Instagram Story tagging Lanez with the message “come home soon,” along with a link to a petition titled, “Pardon Tory Lanez: Urge Governor Newsom to Correct a Deep Injustice.”

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

The petition urges California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez due to what his legal team describes as “overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing.” It had garnered 233,208 signatures by Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed Lanez was hospitalized Monday following an attack at the California prison where he is serving his sentence.

While they did not provide details on the nature of the assault, a message posted to Lanez’s Instagram account claimed the rapper had been stabbed 14 times and suffered collapsed lungs.

The post said Lanez is breathing on his own.

This is not the first time Drake has voiced support for the incarcerated rapper. During a livestream with American internet personality Adin Ross in December, Drake raised a glass of alcohol and gave Lanez a shout-out.“Three up T, man. Three up T,” he stated, voicing support for Lanez’s release.

“I know they don’t want to hear me say that. Three up T.”

“Three” is a play on words, used to mean “free” and to symbolize the number three, which represents broken handcuffs.

Drake previously showed support for Lanez in February of last year, posting an Instagram Story featuring a photo of the rapper with the caption, “3 you.”