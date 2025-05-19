G-T-H-A sprinter using a personal set back to improve the lives of others
Posted May 19, 2025 7:00 am.
Last Updated May 19, 2025 8:03 am.
Nathan Friginette was lighting up the track in the 400 metre sprint events. He won a Bronze Medal for Canada in the 4×400 relay at international youth events.
A car accident in June of 2022 forced him to change his perspective and opened the door to a new opportunity.
As the co-founder of Strive Run Club, he’s working to make running fun and accessible for all while molding the leaders of tomorrow.
nathan friginette – sprinter
Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Nathan? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!