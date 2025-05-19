G-T-H-A sprinter using a personal set back to improve the lives of others

Nathan Friginette is taking an accident that knocked him off track to help others on their path.

By Mike Leach

Posted May 19, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 8:03 am.

Nathan Friginette was lighting up the track in the 400 metre sprint events. He won a Bronze Medal for Canada in the 4×400 relay at international youth events.

A car accident in June of 2022 forced him to change his perspective and opened the door to a new opportunity.

As the co-founder of Strive Run Club, he’s working to make running fun and accessible for all while molding the leaders of tomorrow.

nathan friginette – sprinter

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Nathan? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...
Man dead after shooting in North York

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a man in his 40s was shot and killed at a residence in North York. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Albion Road around 5:20 a.m., after they...

1h ago

Panthers dismantle Leafs in Game 7, move onto third straight Eastern Conference final

The Panthers are off to another Eastern Conference final. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are once again left to pick up the pieces. Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists each...

11h ago

Wildfires force more than 800 to evacuate northwestern Ontario First Nation

Wildfires have forced more than 800 residents to evacuate their northwestern Ontario First Nation. Chief Waylon Scott of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, which sits about 100 kilometres...

12h ago

Top Stories

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...
Man dead after shooting in North York

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a man in his 40s was shot and killed at a residence in North York. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Albion Road around 5:20 a.m., after they...

1h ago

Panthers dismantle Leafs in Game 7, move onto third straight Eastern Conference final

The Panthers are off to another Eastern Conference final. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are once again left to pick up the pieces. Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists each...

11h ago

Wildfires force more than 800 to evacuate northwestern Ontario First Nation

Wildfires have forced more than 800 residents to evacuate their northwestern Ontario First Nation. Chief Waylon Scott of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, which sits about 100 kilometres...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

8h ago

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.

20h ago

2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened
More Videos