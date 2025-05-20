Here’s what you need to know about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Ottawa

People in Ottawa will have several chances to get a glimpse of the King and Queen during next week’s royal visit to Canada, their first since King Charles’s coronation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive in the national capital on Monday and will greet the public and attend an event at Lansdowne Park in the early afternoon.

They will then plant a tree on the grounds of Rideau Hall before taking part in a short ceremony to swear in the Queen as a member of the King’s Privy Council.

On Tuesday, King Charles will read the Liberal government’s throne speech inside the Senate chamber.

This will be only the third time a monarch has presided over the throne speech in Canada, something Queen Elizabeth II did in 1957 and 1977.

There will be a parade on Wellington Street Tuesday morning as the Royal couple travels from the Bank of Canada to the Senate, where an honour guard will greet them with a 21-gun salute.

The day will end with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the throne speech has concluded.