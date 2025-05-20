Here’s what you need to know about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Ottawa

Britain's King Charles, centre left, and Queen Camilla leave after visiting the Canada House Trafalgar Square in London on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2025 12:35 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 1:09 pm.

People in Ottawa will have several chances to get a glimpse of the King and Queen during next week’s royal visit to Canada, their first since King Charles’s coronation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive in the national capital on Monday and will greet the public and attend an event at Lansdowne Park in the early afternoon.

They will then plant a tree on the grounds of Rideau Hall before taking part in a short ceremony to swear in the Queen as a member of the King’s Privy Council.

On Tuesday, King Charles will read the Liberal government’s throne speech inside the Senate chamber.

This will be only the third time a monarch has presided over the throne speech in Canada, something Queen Elizabeth II did in 1957 and 1977.

There will be a parade on Wellington Street Tuesday morning as the Royal couple travels from the Bank of Canada to the Senate, where an honour guard will greet them with a 21-gun salute.

The day will end with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the throne speech has concluded.

Top Stories

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

21m ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

39m ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to The Weather...

33m ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

1h ago

