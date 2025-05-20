RCMP investigate after electric substation shot at, causing oil leak and power outage

LLOYDMINSTER — An investigation is underway after an electricity substation near the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary was shot at Monday, spilling oil and leaving thousands in the dark.

RCMP say they responded to a firearms call at an Atco substation in Lloydminster, a town straddling the provincial boundary.

They say the facility was shot at and a bullet hit an oil tank, knocking out power to more than 8,400 residents for almost five hours and releasing roughly 20,000 litres of oil.

Preliminary estimates place the cost of damage and environmental cleanup at about $1.1 million.

Police are also investigating several break-ins that took place during the outage but say there’s no evidence to suggest a connection.

Amanda Mattern, vice-president of operations for Atco Electric, says the company has partnered with an environmental management company to address and mitigate any impacts.

“Safety, environmental responsibility and the reliable restoration of service have been our top priorities,” Mattern said in a statement Tuesday. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we continue to support the RCMP’s investigation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press