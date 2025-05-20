S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets down

Trader Edward McCarthy works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2025 11:37 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 11:52 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.64 points at 26,088.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.42 points at 42,727.65. The S&P 500 index was down 16.94 points at 5,946.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 85.73 points at 19,129.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.67 cents US compared with 71.54 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was down 30 cents US at US$61.84 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 26 cents US at US$3.37 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$48.10 at US$3,281.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents US at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather...

2h ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

2m ago

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

2h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather...

2h ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

2m ago

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

2h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

2h ago

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

2h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
More Videos