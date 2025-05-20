Statistics Canada’s April inflation data to show impact of carbon price removal

The Manitoba government is extending the provincial fuel-tax holiday until the end of the year. A person fills up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 4:58 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release inflation data for April today.

Market data shows economists on average expect the annual rate of inflation cooled to 1.6 per cent last month, from 2.3 per cent in March.

The Liberal government eliminated the consumer carbon price at the start of April, offering motorists some relief at the pump.

Last month also marked the first full month of tariffs between Canada and the United States, though both sides have offered some exemptions in the trade dispute.

RSM economist Tu Nguyen says she doesn’t expect tariffs to drive the headline inflation number higher yet even if Canadians ended up paying more for certain goods like autos last month.

The April inflation figures come a little more than two weeks before the Bank of Canada is set to make its next interest rate decision on June 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

38m ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

