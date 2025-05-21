Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was taken into custody on May 16, 2025. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 21, 2025 5:11 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 5:13 am.

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable offences.

Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was taken into custody on May 16, 2025.

He’s facing charges that include sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, voyeurism, distribution of intimate images, assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with probation and drug possession offences.

Police noted that Hayward may have contacted his victims through online dating sites, and authorities believe there may be additional victims, including individuals who may not yet realize they have been affected.

“Investigators are urging anyone who has had any form of relationship or interaction with Hayward to contact police, as they may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation,” Hamilton police said through a news release.

Police said Hayward is five-foot-ten, approximately 180 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair, and an amputation to his left hand. His photo has been shared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30 million of the promised $97 million to host six FIFA World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification'...

5h ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

12h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

13h ago

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30 million of the promised $97 million to host six FIFA World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification'...

5h ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

12h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

13h ago

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.

12h ago

0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

17h ago

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

19h ago

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

20h ago

More Videos