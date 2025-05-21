Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable offences.

Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was taken into custody on May 16, 2025.

He’s facing charges that include sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, voyeurism, distribution of intimate images, assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with probation and drug possession offences.

Police noted that Hayward may have contacted his victims through online dating sites, and authorities believe there may be additional victims, including individuals who may not yet realize they have been affected.

“Investigators are urging anyone who has had any form of relationship or interaction with Hayward to contact police, as they may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation,” Hamilton police said through a news release.

Police said Hayward is five-foot-ten, approximately 180 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair, and an amputation to his left hand. His photo has been shared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.