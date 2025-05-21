Man, woman sought in GTA high-end vehicle frauds valued at over $500K

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down two suspects who allegedly used phony documents to fraudulently acquire high-end vehicles valued at more than half-a-million dollars.

Police say between April 11 and May 5, 2025, the suspects attended auto dealerships across the Greater Toronto Area and used “fictitious and fraudulent information to secure auto financing, unlawfully acquiring the vehicles.”

Five vehicles in total were acquired in this manner, police said.

“The total value of the vehicles obtained through this fraud is estimated at $531,500,” a police release reveals.

Investigators believe the vehicles were obtained with the intention of shipping them overseas.

One vehicle was recovered near the Port of Montreal, with another found in Halton Region.

The other three vehicles haven’t been recovered.

The two suspects have been identified as Sukhdial Singh, 50, and Supinder Kaur, 48, both of Brampton.

They are both being sought on five counts of fraud over $5,000.