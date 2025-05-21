Subway service resumes on large stretch of Line 1 following two-hour suspension
Posted May 21, 2025 7:23 pm.
Last Updated May 21, 2025 7:59 pm.
Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 1, two hours after officials said they were investigating an injury at track level.
Just before 5:30 p.m., TTC officials announced there was no service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations, before extended the suspension south all the way down to Bloor-Yonge.
Shuttle buses were running between those stations until service resumed just before 8 p.m.