Subway service resumes on large stretch of Line 1 following two-hour suspension

Large group of transit riders are seen waiting for shuttle buses on Bloor Street at Yonge Street on May 21, 2025. CITYNEWS/Dan Berry

By John Marchesan

Posted May 21, 2025 7:23 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 7:59 pm.

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 1, two hours after officials said they were investigating an injury at track level.

Just before 5:30 p.m., TTC officials announced there was no service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations, before extended the suspension south all the way down to Bloor-Yonge.

Shuttle buses were running between those stations until service resumed just before 8 p.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada in talks with U.S. on 'Golden Dome' missile defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is looking at participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's new Golden Dome missile defence program. Carney says high-level discussions are underway, but he did...

53m ago

Canada summons ambassador after Israeli army fires shots near 4 Canadian diplomats

OTTAWA — Canada is summoning the Israeli ambassador to explain why Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday. Prime Minister Mark Carney called the...

35m ago

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He's the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn't enough,...

8m ago

Canada Post rejects union request for 2 weeks to review new offer ahead of strike deadline

Canada Post has rejected the union's request for two weeks to consider a new set of proposals that were presented to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday. The Crown corporation said...

3h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada in talks with U.S. on 'Golden Dome' missile defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is looking at participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's new Golden Dome missile defence program. Carney says high-level discussions are underway, but he did...

53m ago

Canada summons ambassador after Israeli army fires shots near 4 Canadian diplomats

OTTAWA — Canada is summoning the Israeli ambassador to explain why Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday. Prime Minister Mark Carney called the...

35m ago

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He's the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn't enough,...

8m ago

Canada Post rejects union request for 2 weeks to review new offer ahead of strike deadline

Canada Post has rejected the union's request for two weeks to consider a new set of proposals that were presented to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday. The Crown corporation said...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

8h ago

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.
0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos