The Big Story

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial explained

Sean "Diddy" Combs looks on as defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland cross examines Dawn Richard during Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court in New York on May 19, 2025. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 22, 2025 7:23 am.

Without skipping a beat, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to the five federal charges he was hit with in September of 2024.

However, the evidence that pours out into the courtroom day after day during his criminal New York trial, continues to work towards an unrepairable, dramatic shift in identity for the now-disgraced rap mogul.

With several testimonies still to be heard and evidence to be presented, the racketeering and sex trafficking charges Diddy is facing have the real possibility of putting him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to 1010 WINS New York reporter, Juliet Papa, about where Diddy’s criminal trial stands week two, and what it’s like both inside and outside the Manhattan courthouse throughout the latest chapter of the music industry’s scandal history book.

Top Stories

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

1h ago

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

1h ago

Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about...

10h ago

Police search for driver in west end hit-and-run

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the city's west end on Wednesday night. Investigators say just after 9 p.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle in the...

8h ago

