The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial explained

Without skipping a beat, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to the five federal charges he was hit with in September of 2024.

However, the evidence that pours out into the courtroom day after day during his criminal New York trial, continues to work towards an unrepairable, dramatic shift in identity for the now-disgraced rap mogul.

With several testimonies still to be heard and evidence to be presented, the racketeering and sex trafficking charges Diddy is facing have the real possibility of putting him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to 1010 WINS New York reporter, Juliet Papa, about where Diddy’s criminal trial stands week two, and what it’s like both inside and outside the Manhattan courthouse throughout the latest chapter of the music industry’s scandal history book.