Filipino sketch comedy show ‘Abroad’ returns for season 4

Filipino sketch comedy show Abroad is back with its fourth season.

This show is inspired by co-creator Isabel Kanaan’s experience as a Filipino immigrant in Canada.

In the new season, Kanaan said they were able to explore the themes introduced in previous seasons, such as family love, more deeply.

“Another thing with this season is, because I am a new mom, we have a lot to talk about for the next generation, cause now that is me,” Kanaan said in an interview with OMNI News.

Since the show loosely reflects her experiences, she said she rarely runs out of ideas.

“Every season we’re like ‘I can’t think of anything,’ and then boom, there’s still more,” she said.

“Because our culture is still there. We have a living, breathing culture that comes with new stories every day. We just have to live it right?”

She said viewers can expect the return of their favourite characters in season 4.

Kanaan said she hopes that in future seasons, they can expand the world of Abroad.

“Our beloved characters, maybe meet other beloved characters, and you know it’s like a clash and the evolution of the Abroad world,” she said.

She said having a show like Abroad is important because it gives Filipinos in Canada an opportunity to see their stories on television.

“The reason why we made the show in the first place was because when I moved to Canada, I didn’t see my stories and myself on TV,” Kanaan said.

“We still get so many new Filipinos coming to Canada, and when they come in, I wanna give them a space of like ‘hey hey hey I know what you’re going through, here’s Abroad.'”

Season 4 of Abroad airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on OMNI Television.