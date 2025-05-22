Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby.

On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road South between Consumers Drive and Dundas Street East and Dundas Street between Hopkins and Annes streets.

“The language involved is offensive and has a significant impact on our Muslim community,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with video footage from the locations is asked to contact police. The incident on Thickson is believed to have happened between 2 and 3 a.m., while the incident on Dundas happened between 4 and 5 a.m.

The male suspect is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket and pants.