3 Hamilton men charged with attempted smuggling of 89 firearms into Canada

U.S. law enforcement officials have released images of firearms that were seized in a smuggling investigation. (FBI)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 9, 2026 2:52 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2026 3:48 pm.

Federal law enforcement officials in the United States have charged three men from Hamilton after they attempted to smuggle dozens of firearms into Canada.

Authorities announced the arrest of Malik Bromfield, Faizan Ali and Kamal Salman on Friday.

The trio “were caught transporting more than 80 guns, including short-barreled rifles and stolen firearms, to smuggle them out of the country,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

They were detained following a traffic stop on State Route 90 in New York.

“After asking the occupants to exit the vehicle, the troopers observed that the occupants gave inconsistent and evasive accounts in response to NYSP questioning,” authorities wrote in a press release. “During the interview, Ali consented to a roadside search of his person, during which a trooper recovered an expired Pakistani National Driving Permit issued to an Afghan national in another name concealed in Ali’s buttocks.”

A canine unit then conducted a sweep of the exterior of the vehicle and became alert to the potential presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle then led troopers to an unusually heavy suitcase, which was allegedly found to be carrying a large amount of firearms.

Authorities say 22-year-old Broomfield and 22-year-old Salman are both Canadian citizens. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Ali is a citizen of Pakistan.

Each has been charged with one count of smuggling from the U.S., one count of unlicensed dealing in firearms, one count of transporting stolen firearms and unlawful possession of firearms. If convicted, they could face more than 30 years behind bars.

Bromfield was separately charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien.

Hamilton police say Ali is also wanted in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in May 2021.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the man was struck by a truck in the Sheppard Avenue and Allen Road area just after...

49m ago

Toronto FC loses to Miami at new-look BMO Field in dress rehearsal for FIFA World Cup

An Inter Miami-Toronto FC match at the new-look BMO Field on Saturday provided a dress rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup next month.  A sellout crowd of 44,828 fans — including about 17,000 spectators...

26m ago

Bobby Cox, former Blue Jays and Braves' manager, dies at 84

ATLANTA (AP) — Bobby Cox, the folksy manager of the Atlanta Braves whose teams ruled the National League during the 1990s and gave the city its first major title as well as World Series trips that fell...

51m ago

Experts understand anxiety about hantavirus, but say it's unlikely to be next pandemic

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Allison McGeer has lived and worked through SARS-1 in 2003, the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic,which began in 2020. With the trauma of the COVID...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the man was struck by a truck in the Sheppard Avenue and Allen Road area just after...

49m ago

Toronto FC loses to Miami at new-look BMO Field in dress rehearsal for FIFA World Cup

An Inter Miami-Toronto FC match at the new-look BMO Field on Saturday provided a dress rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup next month.  A sellout crowd of 44,828 fans — including about 17,000 spectators...

26m ago

Bobby Cox, former Blue Jays and Braves' manager, dies at 84

ATLANTA (AP) — Bobby Cox, the folksy manager of the Atlanta Braves whose teams ruled the National League during the 1990s and gave the city its first major title as well as World Series trips that fell...

51m ago

Experts understand anxiety about hantavirus, but say it's unlikely to be next pandemic

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Allison McGeer has lived and worked through SARS-1 in 2003, the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic,which began in 2020. With the trauma of the COVID...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Storm risk Saturday ahead of cold front

Temperatures will be close to seasonal on Saturday with the risk of late afternoon showers or storms. A cold front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures for Mother's Day.

20h ago

4:25
Storm risk tomorrow but dry Mother's Day

A risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Saturday, but Mother's Day is looking dry this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

May 8, 2026 2:58 pm EST EST

0:37
High-risk offender released from prison in Toronto

Toronto police have issued a community safety warning about a high-risk offender who has been released from prison and will be living in Toronto.

May 8, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

2:38
String of violent smash-and-grabs in the GTA caught on camera

Halton police released a compilation of video capturing several smash-and-grab robberies across the GTA that were linked to a group of eight suspects believed to be behind the violent heists.

May 8, 2026 11:22 am EST EST

2:24
Proposed pot shop met with parental protests

A proposed cannabis retailer near the Scarborough Town Centre is facing significant backlash from parents in the community, who say their family-friendly neighbourhood is no place for marijuana sales. Cristina Howorun has more.

May 8, 2026 11:18 am EST EST

More Videos