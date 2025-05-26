15-year-old struck by vehicle at Mississauga school, airlifted to trauma centre

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a school in Mississauga early Monday morning, according to Peel Police.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 26, 2025 9:49 am.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 10:47 am.

Authorities say the teen is conscious and breathing, but was seriously injured. They were transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a trauma centre.

The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School, near Derry Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released.

