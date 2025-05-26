Chiefs tell King Charles to remember his treaty obligations as he visits Ottawa

Dozens of First Nations leaders from across the country gathered in front of Parliament Hill today with a message for the King as he arrives in the city — respect your treaty partners.

The leaders say they also want the federal Liberals to take action on reforming the child welfare system, protecting traditional lands and building infrastructure desperately needed in Indigenous communities.

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa today to begin their first visit to Canada since the King’s coronation two years ago.

Parliament also opened and MPs voted to elect the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice Chief David Pratt says King Charles, and in turn Canada, should uphold and respect the treaty relationship they began with his ancestors.

He says the relationship between First Nations and the Crown was not intended to be one-sided and that the Crown should not be dictating to them on how to live their lives.