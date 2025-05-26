Chiefs tell King Charles to remember his treaty obligations as he visits Ottawa

David Pratt delivers remarks after conceding to National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations-elect Cindy Woodhouse during the third day of the special chiefs assembly in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 3:10 pm.

Dozens of First Nations leaders from across the country gathered in front of Parliament Hill today with a message for the King as he arrives in the city — respect your treaty partners.

The leaders say they also want the federal Liberals to take action on reforming the child welfare system, protecting traditional lands and building infrastructure desperately needed in Indigenous communities.

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa today to begin their first visit to Canada since the King’s coronation two years ago.

Parliament also opened and MPs voted to elect the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice Chief David Pratt says King Charles, and in turn Canada, should uphold and respect the treaty relationship they began with his ancestors.

He says the relationship between First Nations and the Crown was not intended to be one-sided and that the Crown should not be dictating to them on how to live their lives.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

44m ago

Crews dig up key intersection of unopened Mississauga LRT due to 'track rework': Metrolinx

Crews originally built the tracks at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive in the north end of Mississauga in 2023.

23m ago

MP Francis Scarpaleggia elected as new House of Commons Speaker

Members of Parliament have chosen Quebec MP Francis Scarpaleggia to be their next Speaker of the House of Commons. His election follows an unusually dramatic race that saw the only Conservative contenders...

2h ago

Kensington Market non-profit buys second building, reduces rent for tenants

Amidst an ongoing housing crisis and unaffordable rents in Toronto, its practically unheard of for tenants to see their rents go down, especially if the building is taken over by a new landlord. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

44m ago

Crews dig up key intersection of unopened Mississauga LRT due to 'track rework': Metrolinx

Crews originally built the tracks at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive in the north end of Mississauga in 2023.

23m ago

MP Francis Scarpaleggia elected as new House of Commons Speaker

Members of Parliament have chosen Quebec MP Francis Scarpaleggia to be their next Speaker of the House of Commons. His election follows an unusually dramatic race that saw the only Conservative contenders...

2h ago

Kensington Market non-profit buys second building, reduces rent for tenants

Amidst an ongoing housing crisis and unaffordable rents in Toronto, its practically unheard of for tenants to see their rents go down, especially if the building is taken over by a new landlord. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.

57m ago

0:34
Teen struck by vehicle at Mississauga school

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a school in Mississauga early Monday morning, according to Peel Police.

4h ago

1:08
Driver charged after Highway 404 collision in Aurora

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning.

4h ago

3:01
Repeat target: Second Indian restaurant fire in Scarborough tied to same owners

Rhianne Campbell spoke to a nearby business owners who say this attack will have lasting impacts on both the community and local businesses.

19h ago

2:24
Sunny and seasonal start to the week

A sunny start to the week with the return of seasonal temperatures, however, the wet weather is set to return midweek.

20h ago

More Videos