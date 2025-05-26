Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Fans leave as Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 26, 2025 3:18 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 3:58 pm.

A 53-year-old British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who had been celebrating the city team’s Premier League championship on Monday and was arrested, police said.

An air ambulance and other emergency vehicles swarmed the scene to respond to reports that multiple pedestrians had been hit.

A 53-year-old British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who had been celebrating the city team’s Premier League championship on Monday and was arrested,

“It was extremely fast,” said Harry Rashid, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters and only several feet away. “Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was being updated on the situation and thanked police for their quick response.

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected,” Starmer said.

Liverpool fans had come out in their tens of thousands to celebrate the team winning the Premier League this season for a record-tying 20th top-flight title.

Liverpool’s last league title came in 2020 but supporters were denied the chance to publicly celebrate that trophy due to restrictions in place at the time during the pandemic.

Dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and climb up traffic lights to get a view of Liverpool’s players who were atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

The hours-long procession — surrounded by a thick layer of police and security — crawled along a 10-mile (16-kilometer) route and through a sea of red smoke and rain. Fireworks exploded from the Royal Liver Building in the heart of the city to seemingly signal the end of the parade.

Rashid said after the car rammed its initial victims, it came to a halt and the crowd charged the vehicle and began smashing windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just plowed through the rest of them, he just kept going,” Rashid said. “It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.”

Rashid said it looked deliberate and he was in shock and disbelief.

“My daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground,” he said. “They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade.”

___

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

8m ago

Authorities seize 15 firearms and $215K worth of drugs in months-long investigation

Six people face more than 50 charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking and firearm investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions across central Ontario. The police operation, called...

15m ago

Crews dig up key intersection of unopened Mississauga LRT due to 'track rework': Metrolinx

Crews originally built the tracks at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive in the north end of Mississauga in 2023.

1h ago

MP Francis Scarpaleggia elected as new House of Commons Speaker

Members of Parliament have chosen Quebec MP Francis Scarpaleggia to be their next Speaker of the House of Commons. His election follows an unusually dramatic race that saw the only Conservative contenders...

0m ago

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

8m ago

Authorities seize 15 firearms and $215K worth of drugs in months-long investigation

Six people face more than 50 charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking and firearm investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions across central Ontario. The police operation, called...

15m ago

Crews dig up key intersection of unopened Mississauga LRT due to 'track rework': Metrolinx

Crews originally built the tracks at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive in the north end of Mississauga in 2023.

1h ago

MP Francis Scarpaleggia elected as new House of Commons Speaker

Members of Parliament have chosen Quebec MP Francis Scarpaleggia to be their next Speaker of the House of Commons. His election follows an unusually dramatic race that saw the only Conservative contenders...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.

1h ago

0:34
Teen struck by vehicle at Mississauga school

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a school in Mississauga early Monday morning, according to Peel Police.

5h ago

1:08
Driver charged after Highway 404 collision in Aurora

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning.

5h ago

3:01
Repeat target: Second Indian restaurant fire in Scarborough tied to same owners

Rhianne Campbell spoke to a nearby business owners who say this attack will have lasting impacts on both the community and local businesses.

20h ago

2:24
Sunny and seasonal start to the week

A sunny start to the week with the return of seasonal temperatures, however, the wet weather is set to return midweek.

21h ago

More Videos