Conservative MPs drop out of race to choose House Speaker

OTTAWA — Newly elected MPs have gathered in the House of Commons to vote for their next Speaker — and two candidates have already withdrawn from the running.

Conservative MPs Chris d’Entremont— a former deputy Speaker — and John Nater both put their names forward but withdrew at the last minute on the House floor.

The Liberals currently have 169 seats in the minority Parliament — just shy of the 172 required for a majority. Electing a Liberal MP as a Speaker would take another vote away from the governing party, adding to the difficulties it would face in the House.

The candidates each have been allotted five minutes to address the House before members vote by preferential secret ballot. The vote is being presided over by Louis Plamondon, currently the longest-serving MP.

Liberal MP Greg Fergus, the last Speaker, is seeking to win the role back — although critics accused him in the last Parliament of being overly partisan.

He has cast himself as an experienced hand who has learned and grown into the role.

Former deputy government House leader and Liberal MP Sherry Romanado is vying for the role, as are several other Liberal MPs.

Liberals Sean Casey, Rob Oliphant, Francis Scarpaleggia and Alexandra Mendès all have put their names forward.

Casey said the current state of decorum in the House of Commons “is not OK” and MPs need to raise the bar. He said there should have been more expulsions from the House in the last Parliament.

Mendès was diagnosed with cancer in January but said her oncologist has assessed her as fit for the role. She told MPs it’s past time to elect a woman Speaker.

Oliphant said it has become painful to be in the House at times as decorum and mutual respect have declined. He praised former House Speaker Peter Millikan, who was in the gallery watching proceedings, for his ability to maintain order and remain credible among MPs.

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec had been expected to make a run for the job at one point but ultimately removed his name from the list.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was also considering a bid but backed out of the running on Sunday and endorsed Fergus.

She said that since she is the only Green MP in Parliament, the non-partisan Speaker position would limit what she can do.

Fergus was elected in late 2023 after Anthony Rota resigned. Rota left the speakership under a cloud after he recognized in Parliament a Second World War veteran during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — the veteran turned out to have fought for a Nazi division.

The House Speaker plays an important role in keeping Parliament functioning smoothly — especially in minority situations like this one, which can quickly become raucous and upend the government’s agenda.

The job also comes with a diplomatic component and some significant perks — including a $309,000 annual salary, a driver, a sizable hospitality budget and an official residence on a rustic country estate in Gatineau Park.

Electing a new Speaker is the House of Commons’ only item of business for Monday, the day before King Charles III officially opens Parliament by reading the throne speech — a very rare event.

